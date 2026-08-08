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UPSG: Leverage Shares 2X Long UPS Daily ETF
UPSG exchange rate has changed by -12.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.68 and at a high of 16.61.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long UPS Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is UPSG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long UPS Daily ETF stock is priced at 15.78 today. It trades within 15.68 - 16.61, yesterday's close was 17.95, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of UPSG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long UPS Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long UPS Daily ETF is currently valued at 15.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.73% and USD. View the chart live to track UPSG movements.
How to buy UPSG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long UPS Daily ETF shares at the current price of 15.78. Orders are usually placed near 15.78 or 16.08, while 6 and -2.89% show market activity. Follow UPSG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into UPSG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long UPS Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.14 - 21.62 and current price 15.78. Many compare -7.93% and -14.59% before placing orders at 15.78 or 16.08. Explore the UPSG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long UPS Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long UPS Daily ETF in the past year was 21.62. Within 13.14 - 21.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long UPS Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long UPS Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long UPS Daily ETF (UPSG) over the year was 13.14. Comparing it with the current 15.78 and 13.14 - 21.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UPSG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did UPSG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long UPS Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.95, and 2.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.95
- Open
- 16.25
- Bid
- 15.78
- Ask
- 16.08
- Low
- 15.68
- High
- 16.61
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -12.09%
- Month Change
- -7.93%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.59%
- Year Change
- 2.73%