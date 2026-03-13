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TAXF: American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF
TAXF exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.98 and at a high of 50.08.
Follow American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TAXF News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: March 2026
- Thoughts From The Muni Desk
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TAXF stock price today?
American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.02 today. It trades within 49.98 - 50.08, yesterday's close was 49.88, and trading volume reached 104. The live price chart of TAXF shows these updates.
Does American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.46% and USD. View the chart live to track TAXF movements.
How to buy TAXF stock?
You can buy American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.02. Orders are usually placed near 50.02 or 50.32, while 104 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow TAXF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TAXF stock?
Investing in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.82 - 51.40 and current price 50.02. Many compare 0.08% and -2.46% before placing orders at 50.02 or 50.32. Explore the TAXF price chart live with daily changes.
What are American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 51.40. Within 48.82 - 51.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) over the year was 48.82. Comparing it with the current 50.02 and 48.82 - 51.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TAXF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TAXF stock split?
American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.88, and 2.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.88
- Open
- 50.05
- Bid
- 50.02
- Ask
- 50.32
- Low
- 49.98
- High
- 50.08
- Volume
- 104
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.46%
- Year Change
- 2.46%