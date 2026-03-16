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TAXF: American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

50.07 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日TAXF汇率已更改0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点50.01和高点50.11进行交易。

关注American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TAXF新闻

常见问题解答

TAXF股票今天的价格是多少？

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF股票今天的定价为50.07。它在50.01 - 50.11范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为50.03，交易量达到67。TAXF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF股票是否支付股息？

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF目前的价值为50.07。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注2.56%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪TAXF走势。

如何购买TAXF股票？

您可以以50.07的当前价格购买American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF股票。订单通常设置在50.07或50.37附近，而67和-0.04%显示市场活动。立即关注TAXF的实时图表更新。

如何投资TAXF股票？

投资American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF需要考虑年度范围48.82 - 51.40和当前价格50.07。许多人在以50.07或50.37下订单之前，会比较0.18%和。实时查看TAXF价格图表，了解每日变化。

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF的最高价格是51.40。在48.82 - 51.40内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF的绩效。

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF（TAXF）的最低价格为48.82。将其与当前的50.07和48.82 - 51.40进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看TAXF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

TAXF股票是什么时候拆分的？

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、50.03和2.56%中可见。

日范围
50.01 50.11
年范围
48.82 51.40
前一天收盘价
50.03
开盘价
50.09
卖价
50.07
买价
50.37
最低价
50.01
最高价
50.11
交易量
67
日变化
0.08%
月变化
0.18%
6个月变化
-2.36%
年变化
2.56%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%