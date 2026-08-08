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SYZ: Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity ETF
SYZ exchange rate has changed by 1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.93 and at a high of 31.09.
Follow Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SYZ stock price today?
Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 31.09 today. It trades within 30.93 - 31.09, yesterday's close was 30.72, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of SYZ shows these updates.
Does Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 31.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.62% and USD. View the chart live to track SYZ movements.
How to buy SYZ stock?
You can buy Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 31.09. Orders are usually placed near 31.09 or 31.39, while 5 and 0.52% show market activity. Follow SYZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SYZ stock?
Investing in Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.39 - 31.10 and current price 31.09. Many compare 1.93% and 13.72% before placing orders at 31.09 or 31.39. Explore the SYZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 31.10. Within 23.39 - 31.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity ETF (SYZ) over the year was 23.39. Comparing it with the current 31.09 and 23.39 - 31.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SYZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SYZ stock split?
Lazard US Systematic Small Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.72, and 23.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.72
- Open
- 30.93
- Bid
- 31.09
- Ask
- 31.39
- Low
- 30.93
- High
- 31.09
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 1.20%
- Month Change
- 1.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.72%
- Year Change
- 23.62%