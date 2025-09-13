Currencies / SPYD
SPYD: SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF
44.16 USD 0.12 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPYD exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.09 and at a high of 44.45.
Follow SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SPYD News
Daily Range
44.09 44.45
Year Range
37.92 47.52
- Previous Close
- 44.28
- Open
- 44.32
- Bid
- 44.16
- Ask
- 44.46
- Low
- 44.09
- High
- 44.45
- Volume
- 2.143 K
- Daily Change
- -0.27%
- Month Change
- -1.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.27%
- Year Change
- -3.33%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev