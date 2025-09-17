QuotazioniSezioni
SPYD: SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

44.26 USD 0.17 (0.38%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPYD ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.24 e ad un massimo di 44.49.

Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
44.24 44.49
Intervallo Annuale
37.92 47.52
Chiusura Precedente
44.43
Apertura
44.49
Bid
44.26
Ask
44.56
Minimo
44.24
Massimo
44.49
Volume
1.339 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.38%
Variazione Mensile
-1.01%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.05%
Variazione Annuale
-3.11%
21 settembre, domenica