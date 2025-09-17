Valute / SPYD
SPYD: SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF
44.26 USD 0.17 (0.38%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SPYD ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.24 e ad un massimo di 44.49.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SPYD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
44.24 44.49
Intervallo Annuale
37.92 47.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 44.43
- Apertura
- 44.49
- Bid
- 44.26
- Ask
- 44.56
- Minimo
- 44.24
- Massimo
- 44.49
- Volume
- 1.339 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.11%
21 settembre, domenica