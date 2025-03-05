QuotesSections
SPDW
SPDW: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

42.80 USD 0.08 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPDW exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.68 and at a high of 42.87.

Follow SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

SPDW News

Daily Range
42.68 42.87
Year Range
32.31 42.88
Previous Close
42.88
Open
42.87
Bid
42.80
Ask
43.10
Low
42.68
High
42.87
Volume
5.118 K
Daily Change
-0.19%
Month Change
4.04%
6 Months Change
17.52%
Year Change
13.86%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev