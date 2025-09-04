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SEIX: Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

23.25 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SEIX exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.22 and at a high of 23.25.

Follow Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SEIX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SEIX stock price today?

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock is priced at 23.25 today. It trades within 23.22 - 23.25, yesterday's close was 23.24, and trading volume reached 73. The live price chart of SEIX shows these updates.

Does Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock pay dividends?

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF is currently valued at 23.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.44% and USD. View the chart live to track SEIX movements.

How to buy SEIX stock?

You can buy Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF shares at the current price of 23.25. Orders are usually placed near 23.25 or 23.55, while 73 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow SEIX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SEIX stock?

Investing in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.91 - 23.74 and current price 23.25. Many compare 0.35% and 1.22% before placing orders at 23.25 or 23.55. Explore the SEIX price chart live with daily changes.

What are Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the past year was 23.74. Within 22.91 - 23.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) over the year was 22.91. Comparing it with the current 23.25 and 22.91 - 23.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SEIX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SEIX stock split?

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.24, and -1.44% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
23.22 23.25
Year Range
22.91 23.74
Previous Close
23.24
Open
23.23
Bid
23.25
Ask
23.55
Low
23.22
High
23.25
Volume
73
Daily Change
0.04%
Month Change
0.35%
6 Months Change
1.22%
Year Change
-1.44%
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