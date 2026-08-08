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SDVD: FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF
SDVD exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.69 and at a high of 23.81.
Follow FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SDVD stock price today?
FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock is priced at 23.78 today. It trades within 23.69 - 23.81, yesterday's close was 23.78, and trading volume reached 250. The live price chart of SDVD shows these updates.
Does FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock pay dividends?
FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF is currently valued at 23.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.28% and USD. View the chart live to track SDVD movements.
How to buy SDVD stock?
You can buy FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF shares at the current price of 23.78. Orders are usually placed near 23.78 or 24.08, while 250 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow SDVD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SDVD stock?
Investing in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.55 - 24.06 and current price 23.78. Many compare 0.55% and 3.98% before placing orders at 23.78 or 24.08. Explore the SDVD price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the past year was 24.06. Within 20.55 - 24.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (SDVD) over the year was 20.55. Comparing it with the current 23.78 and 20.55 - 24.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SDVD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SDVD stock split?
FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.78, and 11.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.78
- Open
- 23.73
- Bid
- 23.78
- Ask
- 24.08
- Low
- 23.69
- High
- 23.81
- Volume
- 250
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.98%
- Year Change
- 11.28%