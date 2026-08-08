- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SCEC: Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF
SCEC exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.52 and at a high of 24.64.
Follow Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCEC stock price today?
Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.59 today. It trades within 24.52 - 24.64, yesterday's close was 24.58, and trading volume reached 75. The live price chart of SCEC shows these updates.
Does Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.83% and USD. View the chart live to track SCEC movements.
How to buy SCEC stock?
You can buy Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.59. Orders are usually placed near 24.59 or 24.89, while 75 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow SCEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCEC stock?
Investing in Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.50 - 25.68 and current price 24.59. Many compare 0.29% and -3.53% before placing orders at 24.59 or 24.89. Explore the SCEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF in the past year was 25.68. Within 24.50 - 25.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF (SCEC) over the year was 24.50. Comparing it with the current 24.59 and 24.50 - 25.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCEC stock split?
Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.58, and -3.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.58
- Open
- 24.64
- Bid
- 24.59
- Ask
- 24.89
- Low
- 24.52
- High
- 24.64
- Volume
- 75
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.53%
- Year Change
- -3.83%