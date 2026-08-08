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RUSC: U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF
RUSC exchange rate has changed by 0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.78 and at a high of 39.02.
Follow U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RUSC stock price today?
U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF stock is priced at 39.00 today. It trades within 38.78 - 39.02, yesterday's close was 38.69, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of RUSC shows these updates.
Does U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF stock pay dividends?
U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF is currently valued at 39.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.15% and USD. View the chart live to track RUSC movements.
How to buy RUSC stock?
You can buy U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF shares at the current price of 39.00. Orders are usually placed near 39.00 or 39.30, while 11 and 0.49% show market activity. Follow RUSC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RUSC stock?
Investing in U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.78 - 39.27 and current price 39.00. Many compare 2.42% and 16.05% before placing orders at 39.00 or 39.30. Explore the RUSC price chart live with daily changes.
What are U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF in the past year was 39.27. Within 29.78 - 39.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF (RUSC) over the year was 29.78. Comparing it with the current 39.00 and 29.78 - 39.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RUSC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RUSC stock split?
U.S. Small Cap Equity Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.69, and 15.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.69
- Open
- 38.81
- Bid
- 39.00
- Ask
- 39.30
- Low
- 38.78
- High
- 39.02
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.80%
- Month Change
- 2.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.05%
- Year Change
- 15.15%