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RTXG: Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF
RTXG exchange rate has changed by -0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.75 and at a high of 30.62.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RTXG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF stock is priced at 30.32 today. It trades within 29.75 - 30.62, yesterday's close was 30.47, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of RTXG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF is currently valued at 30.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 63.63% and USD. View the chart live to track RTXG movements.
How to buy RTXG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF shares at the current price of 30.32. Orders are usually placed near 30.32 or 30.62, while 26 and -0.98% show market activity. Follow RTXG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RTXG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.08 - 30.88 and current price 30.32. Many compare 6.01% and 2.78% before placing orders at 30.32 or 30.62. Explore the RTXG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF in the past year was 30.88. Within 17.08 - 30.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF (RTXG) over the year was 17.08. Comparing it with the current 30.32 and 17.08 - 30.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RTXG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RTXG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.47, and 63.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.47
- Open
- 30.62
- Bid
- 30.32
- Ask
- 30.62
- Low
- 29.75
- High
- 30.62
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- -0.49%
- Month Change
- 6.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.78%
- Year Change
- 63.63%