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QSIX: Pacer Metarus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF
QSIX exchange rate has changed by 0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.63 and at a high of 42.71.
Follow Pacer Metarus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QSIX stock price today?
Pacer Metarus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF stock is priced at 42.63 today. It trades within 42.63 - 42.71, yesterday's close was 42.30, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of QSIX shows these updates.
Does Pacer Metarus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Metarus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF is currently valued at 42.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.42% and USD. View the chart live to track QSIX movements.
How to buy QSIX stock?
You can buy Pacer Metarus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF shares at the current price of 42.63. Orders are usually placed near 42.63 or 42.93, while 3 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow QSIX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QSIX stock?
Investing in Pacer Metarus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.99 - 44.27 and current price 42.63. Many compare 2.87% and 16.79% before placing orders at 42.63 or 42.93. Explore the QSIX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Metarus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Metarus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF in the past year was 44.27. Within 33.99 - 44.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Metarus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Metarus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Metarus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (QSIX) over the year was 33.99. Comparing it with the current 42.63 and 33.99 - 44.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QSIX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QSIX stock split?
Pacer Metarus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.30, and 21.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.30
- Open
- 42.71
- Bid
- 42.63
- Ask
- 42.93
- Low
- 42.63
- High
- 42.71
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.78%
- Month Change
- 2.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.79%
- Year Change
- 21.42%