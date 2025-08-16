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PSMR: Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF
PSMR exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.30 and at a high of 32.30.
Follow Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSMR stock price today?
Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF stock is priced at 32.30 today. It trades within 32.30 - 32.30, yesterday's close was 32.25, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of PSMR shows these updates.
Does Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF is currently valued at 32.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.84% and USD. View the chart live to track PSMR movements.
How to buy PSMR stock?
You can buy Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF shares at the current price of 32.30. Orders are usually placed near 32.30 or 32.60, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PSMR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSMR stock?
Investing in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.88 - 32.66 and current price 32.30. Many compare -1.10% and 7.31% before placing orders at 32.30 or 32.60. Explore the PSMR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the past year was 32.66. Within 28.88 - 32.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR) over the year was 28.88. Comparing it with the current 32.30 and 28.88 - 32.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSMR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSMR stock split?
Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.25, and 11.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.25
- Open
- 32.30
- Bid
- 32.30
- Ask
- 32.60
- Low
- 32.30
- High
- 32.30
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- -1.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.31%
- Year Change
- 11.84%