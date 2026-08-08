- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PSMO: Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF
PSMO exchange rate has changed by 1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.03 and at a high of 33.05.
Follow Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSMO stock price today?
Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF stock is priced at 33.05 today. It trades within 33.03 - 33.05, yesterday's close was 32.67, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of PSMO shows these updates.
Does Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF is currently valued at 33.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.54% and USD. View the chart live to track PSMO movements.
How to buy PSMO stock?
You can buy Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF shares at the current price of 33.05. Orders are usually placed near 33.05 or 33.35, while 2 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow PSMO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSMO stock?
Investing in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.63 - 33.05 and current price 33.05. Many compare 0.06% and 7.13% before placing orders at 33.05 or 33.35. Explore the PSMO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF in the past year was 33.05. Within 29.63 - 33.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF (PSMO) over the year was 29.63. Comparing it with the current 33.05 and 29.63 - 33.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSMO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSMO stock split?
Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (October) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.67, and 11.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.67
- Open
- 33.03
- Bid
- 33.05
- Ask
- 33.35
- Low
- 33.03
- High
- 33.05
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.16%
- Month Change
- 0.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.13%
- Year Change
- 11.54%