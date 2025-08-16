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PSMD: Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF
PSMD exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.33 and at a high of 34.42.
Follow Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSMD stock price today?
Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF stock is priced at 34.42 today. It trades within 34.33 - 34.42, yesterday's close was 34.46, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of PSMD shows these updates.
Does Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF is currently valued at 34.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.64% and USD. View the chart live to track PSMD movements.
How to buy PSMD stock?
You can buy Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF shares at the current price of 34.42. Orders are usually placed near 34.42 or 34.72, while 4 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow PSMD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSMD stock?
Investing in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.99 - 34.90 and current price 34.42. Many compare -1.38% and 5.75% before placing orders at 34.42 or 34.72. Explore the PSMD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the past year was 34.90. Within 30.99 - 34.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) over the year was 30.99. Comparing it with the current 34.42 and 30.99 - 34.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSMD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSMD stock split?
Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.46, and 10.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.46
- Open
- 34.33
- Bid
- 34.42
- Ask
- 34.72
- Low
- 34.33
- High
- 34.42
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- -1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.75%
- Year Change
- 10.64%