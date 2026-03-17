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PSL: Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
PSL exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 114.03 and at a high of 115.74.
Follow Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSL News
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Retail Sales Rise For Fifth Straight Month
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Mid-Year 2026 U.S. Retail/Restaurant Outlook
- Retail Sales: Consumer Spending Up For Fourth Straight Month
- U.S. Consumers Continue To Spend Despite Income Pressure
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Q1 2026 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update May 20, 2026
- Retail: Consumer Resilience In A Consolidating Market
- Q1 2026 U.S. Retail: Broadline Retail Powers Earnings Growth As Household Durables Weaken
- April U.S. Retail Sales Rise As Expected; Default Risk Climbs
- Rethinking U.S. Equity Exposure Through Sectors
- Retail Sales: Consumer Spending Rises For Third Straight Month
- April Retail Sales About As Expected - Consumers Spending At A Modest Pace
- U.S. Retail Sales Suggest Resilience In The Face Of Cost Pressures
- Patchwork Growth Meets Resilient Market Sentiment
- March Retail Surge Hides Warning Signs For Consumers
- Did Americans Scrimp At Other Retailers To Buy Gas? Nope, Not Americans. Born To Splurge
- Retail Sales Jump 1.7% In March, Higher Than Expected
- Chasing The Value Consumer: March U.S. Retail Sales Trends And Q1 2026 Earnings Setup
- CDT Insider Sentiment March 2026: The Probability Race And Barbell Strategies
- Retail Sales Rise 0.6% In February, More Than Expected
- Retail Sales Plunged In February, But Huge Seasonal Adjustments Caused Them To Jump
- Factbox-How many ships have been attacked in the Gulf since start of Iran war?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSL stock price today?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock is priced at 115.63 today. It trades within 114.03 - 115.74, yesterday's close was 114.56, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of PSL shows these updates.
Does Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF is currently valued at 115.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.18% and USD. View the chart live to track PSL movements.
How to buy PSL stock?
You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 115.63. Orders are usually placed near 115.63 or 115.93, while 11 and 1.40% show market activity. Follow PSL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSL stock?
Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 97.96 - 117.18 and current price 115.63. Many compare 0.48% and -0.60% before placing orders at 115.63 or 115.93. Explore the PSL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the past year was 117.18. Within 97.96 - 117.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 114.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL) over the year was 97.96. Comparing it with the current 115.63 and 97.96 - 117.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSL stock split?
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 114.56, and 4.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 114.56
- Open
- 114.03
- Bid
- 115.63
- Ask
- 115.93
- Low
- 114.03
- High
- 115.74
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.93%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.60%
- Year Change
- 4.18%