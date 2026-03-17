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PSL: Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

115.63 USD 1.07 (0.93%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PSL exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 114.03 and at a high of 115.74.

Follow Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PSL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PSL stock price today?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock is priced at 115.63 today. It trades within 114.03 - 115.74, yesterday's close was 114.56, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of PSL shows these updates.

Does Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF is currently valued at 115.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.18% and USD. View the chart live to track PSL movements.

How to buy PSL stock?

You can buy Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 115.63. Orders are usually placed near 115.63 or 115.93, while 11 and 1.40% show market activity. Follow PSL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PSL stock?

Investing in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 97.96 - 117.18 and current price 115.63. Many compare 0.48% and -0.60% before placing orders at 115.63 or 115.93. Explore the PSL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the past year was 117.18. Within 97.96 - 117.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 114.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL) over the year was 97.96. Comparing it with the current 115.63 and 97.96 - 117.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PSL stock split?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 114.56, and 4.18% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
114.03 115.74
Year Range
97.96 117.18
Previous Close
114.56
Open
114.03
Bid
115.63
Ask
115.93
Low
114.03
High
115.74
Volume
11
Daily Change
0.93%
Month Change
0.48%
6 Months Change
-0.60%
Year Change
4.18%
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