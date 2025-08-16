- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PSCX: Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF
PSCX exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.22 and at a high of 33.24.
Follow Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSCX News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSCX stock price today?
Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock is priced at 33.24 today. It trades within 33.22 - 33.24, yesterday's close was 33.22, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PSCX shows these updates.
Does Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF is currently valued at 33.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.64% and USD. View the chart live to track PSCX movements.
How to buy PSCX stock?
You can buy Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF shares at the current price of 33.24. Orders are usually placed near 33.24 or 33.54, while 3 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow PSCX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSCX stock?
Investing in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.50 - 33.24 and current price 33.24. Many compare 0.06% and 6.95% before placing orders at 33.24 or 33.54. Explore the PSCX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF in the past year was 33.24. Within 29.50 - 33.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (PSCX) over the year was 29.50. Comparing it with the current 33.24 and 29.50 - 33.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSCX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSCX stock split?
Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.22, and 12.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.22
- Open
- 33.22
- Bid
- 33.24
- Ask
- 33.54
- Low
- 33.22
- High
- 33.24
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.95%
- Year Change
- 12.64%