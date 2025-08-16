- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PSCW: Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF
PSCW exchange rate has changed by -0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.04 and at a high of 30.04.
Follow Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSCW News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSCW stock price today?
Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock is priced at 30.04 today. It trades within 30.04 - 30.04, yesterday's close was 30.16, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of PSCW shows these updates.
Does Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF is currently valued at 30.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.73% and USD. View the chart live to track PSCW movements.
How to buy PSCW stock?
You can buy Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF shares at the current price of 30.04. Orders are usually placed near 30.04 or 30.34, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PSCW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSCW stock?
Investing in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.11 - 30.44 and current price 30.04. Many compare -1.31% and 6.79% before placing orders at 30.04 or 30.34. Explore the PSCW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the past year was 30.44. Within 27.11 - 30.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) over the year was 27.11. Comparing it with the current 30.04 and 27.11 - 30.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSCW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSCW stock split?
Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.16, and 10.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.16
- Open
- 30.04
- Bid
- 30.04
- Ask
- 30.34
- Low
- 30.04
- High
- 30.04
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.40%
- Month Change
- -1.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.79%
- Year Change
- 10.73%