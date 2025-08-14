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PSCM: Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

103.41 USD 2.28 (2.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PSCM exchange rate has changed by 2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 103.41 and at a high of 103.41.

Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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PSCM News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PSCM stock price today?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock is priced at 103.41 today. It trades within 103.41 - 103.41, yesterday's close was 101.13, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of PSCM shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF is currently valued at 103.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 35.00% and USD. View the chart live to track PSCM movements.

How to buy PSCM stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF shares at the current price of 103.41. Orders are usually placed near 103.41 or 103.71, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PSCM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PSCM stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF involves considering the yearly range 72.95 - 110.02 and current price 103.41. Many compare 7.31% and 6.22% before placing orders at 103.41 or 103.71. Explore the PSCM price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the past year was 110.02. Within 72.95 - 110.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 101.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM) over the year was 72.95. Comparing it with the current 103.41 and 72.95 - 110.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSCM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PSCM stock split?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 101.13, and 35.00% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
103.41 103.41
Year Range
72.95 110.02
Previous Close
101.13
Open
103.41
Bid
103.41
Ask
103.71
Low
103.41
High
103.41
Volume
1
Daily Change
2.25%
Month Change
7.31%
6 Months Change
6.22%
Year Change
35.00%
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