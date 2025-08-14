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PSCM: Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF
PSCM exchange rate has changed by 2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 103.41 and at a high of 103.41.
Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PSCM News
- Things Are Getting Interesting In Macro Kingdom
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Global PMI: Tracking The Sectors Hit Hardest By The Middle East War
- O-I Glass: Cheap Valuations And Better FCF Prospects, Offset By Weak Topline Trends (NYSE:OI)
- Equity Outlook: Middle East War, Energy Shock Test Fragile Markets
- The Odd Couple Of 2026: Cyclicals And Defensives
- Risk Assets: Navigating The Crosscurrents
- Global Equities In 2026: Same, Same… But Different
- This Week's Market Wrap: Mega-Cap Earnings, Inflation Data, And AI-Driven Spending
- Did The Market Bottom Or Just Bounce?
- S&P 500 Earnings: Rotation In ’26 And Major Tech Companies Start To Report Next Week
- Geopolitics, Earnings And Rates: Trading Through Turbulence
- Plan For 2026: Predictions From Our Portfolio Managers
- Choke Points And Tariffs: Welcome To The Next Phase Of U.S.-China Trade Tensions
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook, September 2025 - Running Hot And Narrow
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PSCM stock price today?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock is priced at 103.41 today. It trades within 103.41 - 103.41, yesterday's close was 101.13, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of PSCM shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF is currently valued at 103.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 35.00% and USD. View the chart live to track PSCM movements.
How to buy PSCM stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF shares at the current price of 103.41. Orders are usually placed near 103.41 or 103.71, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow PSCM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PSCM stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF involves considering the yearly range 72.95 - 110.02 and current price 103.41. Many compare 7.31% and 6.22% before placing orders at 103.41 or 103.71. Explore the PSCM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the past year was 110.02. Within 72.95 - 110.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 101.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM) over the year was 72.95. Comparing it with the current 103.41 and 72.95 - 110.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PSCM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PSCM stock split?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 101.13, and 35.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 101.13
- Open
- 103.41
- Bid
- 103.41
- Ask
- 103.71
- Low
- 103.41
- High
- 103.41
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 2.25%
- Month Change
- 7.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.22%
- Year Change
- 35.00%