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PAI: Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc
PAI exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.94 and at a high of 11.97.
Follow Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAI News
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, July 2026
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, March 2026
- PAI: Discount Widens To Make It Once Again An Attractive Choice (NYSE:PAI)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- 4 Asset Management Fund Stocks Shine As Their Growth Rankings Jump This Week - Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG), Western Asset Investment (NYSE:PAI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PAI stock price today?
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc stock is priced at 11.96 today. It trades within 11.94 - 11.97, yesterday's close was 11.92, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of PAI shows these updates.
Does Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc is currently valued at 11.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.63% and USD. View the chart live to track PAI movements.
How to buy PAI stock?
You can buy Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc shares at the current price of 11.96. Orders are usually placed near 11.96 or 12.26, while 32 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow PAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PAI stock?
Investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 11.72 - 13.01 and current price 11.96. Many compare 1.70% and -5.45% before placing orders at 11.96 or 12.26. Explore the PAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc in the past year was 13.01. Within 11.72 - 13.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc (PAI) over the year was 11.72. Comparing it with the current 11.96 and 11.72 - 13.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PAI stock split?
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.92, and -4.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.92
- Open
- 11.95
- Bid
- 11.96
- Ask
- 12.26
- Low
- 11.94
- High
- 11.97
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 1.70%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.45%
- Year Change
- -4.63%