ORIQ

10.02 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ORIQ exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.01 and at a high of 10.03.

Daily Range
10.01 10.03
Year Range
9.98 10.03
Previous Close
10.01
Open
10.02
Bid
10.02
Ask
10.32
Low
10.01
High
10.03
Volume
29
Daily Change
0.10%
Month Change
0.20%
6 Months Change
0.20%
Year Change
0.20%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K