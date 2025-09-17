QuotesSections
Currencies / NRXPW
NRXPW: NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc - Warrant

0.0861 USD 0.0027 (3.04%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NRXPW exchange rate has changed by -3.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0699 and at a high of 0.0861.

Follow NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0699 0.0861
Year Range
0.0395 0.5000
Previous Close
0.0888
Open
0.0699
Bid
0.0861
Ask
0.0891
Low
0.0699
High
0.0861
Volume
6
Daily Change
-3.04%
Month Change
-13.90%
6 Months Change
13.29%
Year Change
51.05%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev