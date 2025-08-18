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MSOX: AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF
MSOX exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.31 and at a high of 2.44.
Follow AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MSOX News
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is MSOX stock price today?
AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF stock is priced at 2.37 today. It trades within 2.31 - 2.44, yesterday's close was 2.37, and trading volume reached 691. The live price chart of MSOX shows these updates.
Does AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF is currently valued at 2.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -13.97% and USD. View the chart live to track MSOX movements.
How to buy MSOX stock?
You can buy AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF shares at the current price of 2.37. Orders are usually placed near 2.37 or 2.67, while 691 and 2.16% show market activity. Follow MSOX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MSOX stock?
Investing in AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.66 - 5.08 and current price 2.37. Many compare 6.28% and -9.89% before placing orders at 2.37 or 2.67. Explore the MSOX price chart live with daily changes.
What are AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF in the past year was 5.08. Within 1.66 - 5.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF (MSOX) over the year was 1.66. Comparing it with the current 2.37 and 1.66 - 5.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MSOX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MSOX stock split?
AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.37, and -13.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.37
- Open
- 2.32
- Bid
- 2.37
- Ask
- 2.67
- Low
- 2.31
- High
- 2.44
- Volume
- 691
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 6.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.89%
- Year Change
- -13.97%