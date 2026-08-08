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MIDU: Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares
MIDU exchange rate has changed by 3.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.27 and at a high of 75.91.
Follow Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MIDU stock price today?
Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 75.58 today. It trades within 74.27 - 75.91, yesterday's close was 72.81, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of MIDU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 75.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 54.59% and USD. View the chart live to track MIDU movements.
How to buy MIDU stock?
You can buy Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 75.58. Orders are usually placed near 75.58 or 75.88, while 23 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow MIDU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MIDU stock?
Investing in Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 42.74 - 75.91 and current price 75.58. Many compare 8.39% and 23.46% before placing orders at 75.58 or 75.88. Explore the MIDU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 75.91. Within 42.74 - 75.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (MIDU) over the year was 42.74. Comparing it with the current 75.58 and 42.74 - 75.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MIDU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MIDU stock split?
Direxion Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.81, and 54.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 72.81
- Open
- 75.24
- Bid
- 75.58
- Ask
- 75.88
- Low
- 74.27
- High
- 75.91
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 3.80%
- Month Change
- 8.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.46%
- Year Change
- 54.59%