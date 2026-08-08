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MHF: Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc
MHF exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.90 and at a high of 6.94.
Follow Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MHF stock price today?
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc stock is priced at 6.91 today. It trades within 6.90 - 6.94, yesterday's close was 6.93, and trading volume reached 102. The live price chart of MHF shows these updates.
Does Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is currently valued at 6.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.00% and USD. View the chart live to track MHF movements.
How to buy MHF stock?
You can buy Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc shares at the current price of 6.91. Orders are usually placed near 6.91 or 7.21, while 102 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow MHF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MHF stock?
Investing in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 6.63 - 7.63 and current price 6.91. Many compare 0.88% and -1.00% before placing orders at 6.91 or 7.21. Explore the MHF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc in the past year was 7.63. Within 6.63 - 7.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc (MHF) over the year was 6.63. Comparing it with the current 6.91 and 6.63 - 7.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MHF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MHF stock split?
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.93, and 0.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.93
- Open
- 6.90
- Bid
- 6.91
- Ask
- 7.21
- Low
- 6.90
- High
- 6.94
- Volume
- 102
- Daily Change
- -0.29%
- Month Change
- 0.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.00%
- Year Change
- 0.00%