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LRGC: AB Active ETFs Inc AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF
LRGC exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.61 and at a high of 87.98.
Follow AB Active ETFs Inc AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LRGC stock price today?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF stock is priced at 87.98 today. It trades within 87.61 - 87.98, yesterday's close was 87.56, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of LRGC shows these updates.
Does AB Active ETFs Inc AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF stock pay dividends?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF is currently valued at 87.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.81% and USD. View the chart live to track LRGC movements.
How to buy LRGC stock?
You can buy AB Active ETFs Inc AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF shares at the current price of 87.98. Orders are usually placed near 87.98 or 88.28, while 10 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow LRGC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LRGC stock?
Investing in AB Active ETFs Inc AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF involves considering the yearly range 71.27 - 88.11 and current price 87.98. Many compare 2.28% and 14.74% before placing orders at 87.98 or 88.28. Explore the LRGC price chart live with daily changes.
What are AB Active ETFs Inc AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AB Active ETFs Inc AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF in the past year was 88.11. Within 71.27 - 88.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 87.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track AB Active ETFs Inc AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AB Active ETFs Inc AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AB Active ETFs Inc AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF (LRGC) over the year was 71.27. Comparing it with the current 87.98 and 71.27 - 88.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LRGC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LRGC stock split?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 87.56, and 13.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 87.56
- Open
- 87.79
- Bid
- 87.98
- Ask
- 88.28
- Low
- 87.61
- High
- 87.98
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 2.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.74%
- Year Change
- 13.81%