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LGLV: SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

189.20 USD 0.72 (0.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LGLV exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 188.35 and at a high of 189.40.

Follow SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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LGLV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is LGLV stock price today?

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock is priced at 189.20 today. It trades within 188.35 - 189.40, yesterday's close was 188.48, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of LGLV shows these updates.

Does SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF is currently valued at 189.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.74% and USD. View the chart live to track LGLV movements.

How to buy LGLV stock?

You can buy SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF shares at the current price of 189.20. Orders are usually placed near 189.20 or 189.50, while 45 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow LGLV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into LGLV stock?

Investing in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 175.16 - 192.29 and current price 189.20. Many compare 0.75% and 0.41% before placing orders at 189.20 or 189.50. Explore the LGLV price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the past year was 192.29. Within 175.16 - 192.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 188.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) over the year was 175.16. Comparing it with the current 189.20 and 175.16 - 192.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LGLV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did LGLV stock split?

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 188.48, and 1.74% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
188.35 189.40
Year Range
175.16 192.29
Previous Close
188.48
Open
188.35
Bid
189.20
Ask
189.50
Low
188.35
High
189.40
Volume
45
Daily Change
0.38%
Month Change
0.75%
6 Months Change
0.41%
Year Change
1.74%
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