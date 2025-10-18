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LGLV: SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF
LGLV exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 188.35 and at a high of 189.40.
Follow SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LGLV News
- 5 Reasons Why Low-Volatility ETFs Matter Now
- Labor Market Frozen, Fed PUT On Ice
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- SPLV: Recent Outperformance Is Unsustainable (NYSEARCA:SPLV)
- USMV: One Statistic Makes This Long-Running, Low-Risk ETF Special (BATS:USMV)
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- LGLV ETF: Diversified Exposure Outperformance Versus Other Low-Volatility ETFs (LGLV)
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- Multi-Asset 2026 Outlook: Navigating Key Controversies
- VFMV: FDLO May Be A Better Choice (BATS:VFMV)
- USMV: Understanding This Long Running Low-Volatility ETF (BATS:USMV)
- LGLV: Volatility And Convexity Not As Promising As It May Seem (NYSEARCA:LGLV)
- LGLV: Low Beta, Value Tilt Do Not Translate Into Consistent Outperformance (NYSEARCA:LGLV)
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- FDLO: Leading The Low-Volatility Category, But Lagging The Benchmark (NYSEARCA:FDLO)
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LGLV stock price today?
SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock is priced at 189.20 today. It trades within 188.35 - 189.40, yesterday's close was 188.48, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of LGLV shows these updates.
Does SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF is currently valued at 189.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.74% and USD. View the chart live to track LGLV movements.
How to buy LGLV stock?
You can buy SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF shares at the current price of 189.20. Orders are usually placed near 189.20 or 189.50, while 45 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow LGLV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LGLV stock?
Investing in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 175.16 - 192.29 and current price 189.20. Many compare 0.75% and 0.41% before placing orders at 189.20 or 189.50. Explore the LGLV price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the past year was 192.29. Within 175.16 - 192.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 188.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) over the year was 175.16. Comparing it with the current 189.20 and 175.16 - 192.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LGLV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LGLV stock split?
SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 188.48, and 1.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 188.48
- Open
- 188.35
- Bid
- 189.20
- Ask
- 189.50
- Low
- 188.35
- High
- 189.40
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- 0.38%
- Month Change
- 0.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.41%
- Year Change
- 1.74%