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KEMQ: KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF
KEMQ exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.07 and at a high of 26.13.
Follow KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KEMQ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KEMQ stock price today?
KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF stock is priced at 26.07 today. It trades within 26.07 - 26.13, yesterday's close was 26.01, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of KEMQ shows these updates.
Does KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF stock pay dividends?
KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF is currently valued at 26.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.66% and USD. View the chart live to track KEMQ movements.
How to buy KEMQ stock?
You can buy KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF shares at the current price of 26.07. Orders are usually placed near 26.07 or 26.37, while 4 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow KEMQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KEMQ stock?
Investing in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.79 - 28.47 and current price 26.07. Many compare 2.40% and 5.42% before placing orders at 26.07 or 26.37. Explore the KEMQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF in the past year was 28.47. Within 21.79 - 28.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) over the year was 21.79. Comparing it with the current 26.07 and 21.79 - 28.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KEMQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KEMQ stock split?
KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.01, and 12.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.01
- Open
- 26.13
- Bid
- 26.07
- Ask
- 26.37
- Low
- 26.07
- High
- 26.13
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 2.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.42%
- Year Change
- 12.66%