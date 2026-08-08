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ITWO: ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF
ITWO exchange rate has changed by 1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.34 and at a high of 46.71.
Follow ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ITWO stock price today?
ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF stock is priced at 46.66 today. It trades within 46.34 - 46.71, yesterday's close was 46.12, and trading volume reached 133. The live price chart of ITWO shows these updates.
Does ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF is currently valued at 46.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.39% and USD. View the chart live to track ITWO movements.
How to buy ITWO stock?
You can buy ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF shares at the current price of 46.66. Orders are usually placed near 46.66 or 46.96, while 133 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow ITWO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ITWO stock?
Investing in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.44 - 47.07 and current price 46.66. Many compare 3.18% and 13.58% before placing orders at 46.66 or 46.96. Explore the ITWO price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF in the past year was 47.07. Within 38.44 - 47.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (ITWO) over the year was 38.44. Comparing it with the current 46.66 and 38.44 - 47.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ITWO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ITWO stock split?
ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.12, and 11.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.12
- Open
- 46.57
- Bid
- 46.66
- Ask
- 46.96
- Low
- 46.34
- High
- 46.71
- Volume
- 133
- Daily Change
- 1.17%
- Month Change
- 3.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.58%
- Year Change
- 11.39%