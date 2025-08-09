- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IQSU: IQ Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
IQSU exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.79 and at a high of 62.91.
Follow IQ Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IQSU News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IQSU stock price today?
IQ Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 62.91 today. It trades within 62.79 - 62.91, yesterday's close was 62.82, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of IQSU shows these updates.
Does IQ Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
IQ Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 62.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.18% and USD. View the chart live to track IQSU movements.
How to buy IQSU stock?
You can buy IQ Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 62.91. Orders are usually placed near 62.91 or 63.21, while 6 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow IQSU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IQSU stock?
Investing in IQ Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.82 - 63.47 and current price 62.91. Many compare 1.70% and 15.91% before placing orders at 62.91 or 63.21. Explore the IQSU price chart live with daily changes.
What are IQ Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of IQ Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 63.47. Within 49.82 - 63.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 62.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track IQ Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are IQ Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of IQ Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (IQSU) over the year was 49.82. Comparing it with the current 62.91 and 49.82 - 63.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IQSU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IQSU stock split?
IQ Candriam U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 62.82, and 16.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 62.82
- Open
- 62.81
- Bid
- 62.91
- Ask
- 63.21
- Low
- 62.79
- High
- 62.91
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 1.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.91%
- Year Change
- 16.18%