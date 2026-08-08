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IOTR: Iothree Ltd
IOTR exchange rate has changed by -6.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.63 and at a high of 2.95.
Follow Iothree Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IOTR stock price today?
Iothree Ltd stock is priced at 2.68 today. It trades within 2.63 - 2.95, yesterday's close was 2.88, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of IOTR shows these updates.
Does Iothree Ltd stock pay dividends?
Iothree Ltd is currently valued at 2.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.20% and USD. View the chart live to track IOTR movements.
How to buy IOTR stock?
You can buy Iothree Ltd shares at the current price of 2.68. Orders are usually placed near 2.68 or 2.98, while 28 and -9.15% show market activity. Follow IOTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IOTR stock?
Investing in Iothree Ltd involves considering the yearly range 1.51 - 6.08 and current price 2.68. Many compare -7.90% and 28.85% before placing orders at 2.68 or 2.98. Explore the IOTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Iothree Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Iothree Ltd in the past year was 6.08. Within 1.51 - 6.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Iothree Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Iothree Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Iothree Ltd (IOTR) over the year was 1.51. Comparing it with the current 2.68 and 1.51 - 6.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IOTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IOTR stock split?
Iothree Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.88, and 11.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.88
- Open
- 2.95
- Bid
- 2.68
- Ask
- 2.98
- Low
- 2.63
- High
- 2.95
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- -6.94%
- Month Change
- -7.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.85%
- Year Change
- 11.20%