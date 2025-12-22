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IJAN: Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF January
IJAN exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.94 and at a high of 39.26.
Follow Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF January dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IJAN News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IJAN stock price today?
Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF January stock is priced at 38.97 today. It trades within 38.94 - 39.26, yesterday's close was 38.91, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of IJAN shows these updates.
Does Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF January stock pay dividends?
Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF January is currently valued at 38.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.70% and USD. View the chart live to track IJAN movements.
How to buy IJAN stock?
You can buy Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF January shares at the current price of 38.97. Orders are usually placed near 38.97 or 39.27, while 4 and -0.74% show market activity. Follow IJAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IJAN stock?
Investing in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF January involves considering the yearly range 34.58 - 39.26 and current price 38.97. Many compare 1.01% and 4.39% before placing orders at 38.97 or 39.27. Explore the IJAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF January stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF January in the past year was 39.26. Within 34.58 - 39.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF January performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF January stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF January (IJAN) over the year was 34.58. Comparing it with the current 38.97 and 34.58 - 39.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IJAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IJAN stock split?
Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.91, and 12.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.91
- Open
- 39.26
- Bid
- 38.97
- Ask
- 39.27
- Low
- 38.94
- High
- 39.26
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 1.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.39%
- Year Change
- 12.70%