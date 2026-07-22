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IGLD: FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
IGLD exchange rate has changed by 1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.53 and at a high of 21.72.
Follow FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGLD News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- From Environmental Liability To Economic Asset: A Case For Tailings Reprocessing
- The Great Gold Reset Is Over (Commodity:XAUUSD:CUR)
- Commodities: Oil Under Pressure As Iran And Oman Reach Hormuz Deal
- Commodities: Oil Sinks As Deal Optimism Grows
- Commodities: Oil Drops Amid Renewed Peace Deal Hopes
- Bullion Caught Between War And The Fed
- Comex: Delivery Volume Remains Elevated But Inventories Are Not Impacted
- Beyond The Paper Shakeout: The Secular Bull Market Drivers Steering Precious Metals
- Gold Demand Trends: Q2 2026
- Chart Of The Day: The 'No Confidence' Trade - And What Comes Next
- Commodities: Oil Slips As More Crude Flows Out Of Persian Gulf
- Why Gold Is Falling Even As Conflict In The Middle East Escalates
- Commodities: Oil Rises As Middle East Tensions Reignite
- Commodities: Oil Slides As Hopes Grow For A U.S. And Iran Deal
- KGLD: This May Be The Best ETF To Turn Gold Into Monthly Cash (BATS:KGLD)
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
- Things Are Getting Interesting In Macro Kingdom
- Commodities: Brent Tops $100/Bbl As Middle East Tensions Build
- Commodity Catchup: How To Protect Against Inflation, Own It
- Yields Rise, Markets Pricing In A Longer Energy Shock
- The Steepener Was Built On A Barrel Of Oil
- Commodities: Oil Moves Higher As Supply Risks Build
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IGLD stock price today?
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock is priced at 21.60 today. It trades within 21.53 - 21.72, yesterday's close was 21.24, and trading volume reached 590. The live price chart of IGLD shows these updates.
Does FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock pay dividends?
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF is currently valued at 21.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.92% and USD. View the chart live to track IGLD movements.
How to buy IGLD stock?
You can buy FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF shares at the current price of 21.60. Orders are usually placed near 21.60 or 21.90, while 590 and -0.37% show market activity. Follow IGLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IGLD stock?
Investing in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.22 - 30.42 and current price 21.60. Many compare 6.09% and -25.18% before placing orders at 21.60 or 21.90. Explore the IGLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the past year was 30.42. Within 20.22 - 30.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (IGLD) over the year was 20.22. Comparing it with the current 21.60 and 20.22 - 30.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IGLD stock split?
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.24, and -2.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.24
- Open
- 21.68
- Bid
- 21.60
- Ask
- 21.90
- Low
- 21.53
- High
- 21.72
- Volume
- 590
- Daily Change
- 1.69%
- Month Change
- 6.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.18%
- Year Change
- -2.92%