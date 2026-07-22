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IGLD: FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

21.60 USD 0.36 (1.69%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IGLD exchange rate has changed by 1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.53 and at a high of 21.72.

Follow FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IGLD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IGLD stock price today?

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock is priced at 21.60 today. It trades within 21.53 - 21.72, yesterday's close was 21.24, and trading volume reached 590. The live price chart of IGLD shows these updates.

Does FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock pay dividends?

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF is currently valued at 21.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.92% and USD. View the chart live to track IGLD movements.

How to buy IGLD stock?

You can buy FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF shares at the current price of 21.60. Orders are usually placed near 21.60 or 21.90, while 590 and -0.37% show market activity. Follow IGLD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IGLD stock?

Investing in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.22 - 30.42 and current price 21.60. Many compare 6.09% and -25.18% before placing orders at 21.60 or 21.90. Explore the IGLD price chart live with daily changes.

What are FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the past year was 30.42. Within 20.22 - 30.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (IGLD) over the year was 20.22. Comparing it with the current 21.60 and 20.22 - 30.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGLD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IGLD stock split?

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.24, and -2.92% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
21.53 21.72
Year Range
20.22 30.42
Previous Close
21.24
Open
21.68
Bid
21.60
Ask
21.90
Low
21.53
High
21.72
Volume
590
Daily Change
1.69%
Month Change
6.09%
6 Months Change
-25.18%
Year Change
-2.92%
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