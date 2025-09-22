QuotesSections
Currencies / ICOW
Back to US Stock Market

ICOW: Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

45.18 USD 0.68 (1.53%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ICOW exchange rate has changed by 1.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.01 and at a high of 45.25.

Follow Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ICOW News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ICOW stock price today?

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock is priced at 45.18 today. It trades within 45.01 - 45.25, yesterday's close was 44.50, and trading volume reached 199. The live price chart of ICOW shows these updates.

Does Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock pay dividends?

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF is currently valued at 45.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.13% and USD. View the chart live to track ICOW movements.

How to buy ICOW stock?

You can buy Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF shares at the current price of 45.18. Orders are usually placed near 45.18 or 45.48, while 199 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow ICOW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ICOW stock?

Investing in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.26 - 45.70 and current price 45.18. Many compare 3.15% and 2.40% before placing orders at 45.18 or 45.48. Explore the ICOW price chart live with daily changes.

What are Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the past year was 45.70. Within 35.26 - 45.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) over the year was 35.26. Comparing it with the current 45.18 and 35.26 - 45.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ICOW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ICOW stock split?

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.50, and 28.13% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
45.01 45.25
Year Range
35.26 45.70
Previous Close
44.50
Open
45.08
Bid
45.18
Ask
45.48
Low
45.01
High
45.25
Volume
199
Daily Change
1.53%
Month Change
3.15%
6 Months Change
2.40%
Year Change
28.13%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev