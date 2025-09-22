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ICOW: Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF
ICOW exchange rate has changed by 1.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.01 and at a high of 45.25.
Follow Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ICOW News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- ICOW: A Unique Approach To International Value With Middling Results (BATS:ICOW)
- The Shift To Outcome-Driven ETFs
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
- International Growth Outlook: Necessity Sparks Opportunity
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ICOW stock price today?
Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock is priced at 45.18 today. It trades within 45.01 - 45.25, yesterday's close was 44.50, and trading volume reached 199. The live price chart of ICOW shows these updates.
Does Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF is currently valued at 45.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.13% and USD. View the chart live to track ICOW movements.
How to buy ICOW stock?
You can buy Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF shares at the current price of 45.18. Orders are usually placed near 45.18 or 45.48, while 199 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow ICOW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ICOW stock?
Investing in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.26 - 45.70 and current price 45.18. Many compare 3.15% and 2.40% before placing orders at 45.18 or 45.48. Explore the ICOW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the past year was 45.70. Within 35.26 - 45.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) over the year was 35.26. Comparing it with the current 45.18 and 35.26 - 45.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ICOW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ICOW stock split?
Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.50, and 28.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.50
- Open
- 45.08
- Bid
- 45.18
- Ask
- 45.48
- Low
- 45.01
- High
- 45.25
- Volume
- 199
- Daily Change
- 1.53%
- Month Change
- 3.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.40%
- Year Change
- 28.13%