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IBTJ: iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
IBTJ exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.54 and at a high of 21.56.
Follow iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IBTJ stock price today?
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock is priced at 21.55 today. It trades within 21.54 - 21.56, yesterday's close was 21.52, and trading volume reached 146. The live price chart of IBTJ shows these updates.
Does iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF is currently valued at 21.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.60% and USD. View the chart live to track IBTJ movements.
How to buy IBTJ stock?
You can buy iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 21.55. Orders are usually placed near 21.55 or 21.85, while 146 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow IBTJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IBTJ stock?
Investing in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.48 - 22.12 and current price 21.55. Many compare 0.23% and -2.13% before placing orders at 21.55 or 21.85. Explore the IBTJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the past year was 22.12. Within 21.48 - 22.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) over the year was 21.48. Comparing it with the current 21.55 and 21.48 - 22.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBTJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IBTJ stock split?
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.52, and -1.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.52
- Open
- 21.56
- Bid
- 21.55
- Ask
- 21.85
- Low
- 21.54
- High
- 21.56
- Volume
- 146
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.13%
- Year Change
- -1.60%