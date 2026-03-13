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IBMO: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF
IBMO exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.60 and at a high of 25.65.
Follow iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IBMO News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: March 2026
- Thoughts From The Muni Desk
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IBMO stock price today?
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock is priced at 25.62 today. It trades within 25.60 - 25.65, yesterday's close was 25.59, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of IBMO shows these updates.
Does iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF is currently valued at 25.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.00% and USD. View the chart live to track IBMO movements.
How to buy IBMO stock?
You can buy iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF shares at the current price of 25.62. Orders are usually placed near 25.62 or 25.92, while 32 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow IBMO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IBMO stock?
Investing in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.49 - 25.78 and current price 25.62. Many compare 0.08% and -0.08% before placing orders at 25.62 or 25.92. Explore the IBMO price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the past year was 25.78. Within 25.49 - 25.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) over the year was 25.49. Comparing it with the current 25.62 and 25.49 - 25.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBMO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IBMO stock split?
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.59, and 0.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.59
- Open
- 25.65
- Bid
- 25.62
- Ask
- 25.92
- Low
- 25.60
- High
- 25.65
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.08%
- Year Change
- 0.00%