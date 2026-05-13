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IBHF: iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF
IBHF exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.47 and at a high of 22.50.
Follow iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IBHF News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Rupture And Resilience
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- AI Credit Expansion: Assessing The Micro And Macro Risks
- The AI Buildout Is Causing Record Bond Issuances, Including In Canada
- 5 High-Yield BlackRock Dividend ETFs Paying Over 6% Passive Income in 2026 - TipRanks.com
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IBHF stock price today?
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock is priced at 22.49 today. It trades within 22.47 - 22.50, yesterday's close was 22.47, and trading volume reached 197. The live price chart of IBHF shows these updates.
Does iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF is currently valued at 22.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.23% and USD. View the chart live to track IBHF movements.
How to buy IBHF stock?
You can buy iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF shares at the current price of 22.49. Orders are usually placed near 22.49 or 22.79, while 197 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow IBHF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IBHF stock?
Investing in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.42 - 23.42 and current price 22.49. Many compare 0.09% and -2.17% before placing orders at 22.49 or 22.79. Explore the IBHF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the past year was 23.42. Within 22.42 - 23.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) over the year was 22.42. Comparing it with the current 22.49 and 22.42 - 23.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBHF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IBHF stock split?
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.47, and -3.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.47
- Open
- 22.47
- Bid
- 22.49
- Ask
- 22.79
- Low
- 22.47
- High
- 22.50
- Volume
- 197
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- 0.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.17%
- Year Change
- -3.23%