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IBHF: iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

22.49 USD 0.02 (0.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IBHF exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.47 and at a high of 22.50.

Follow iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IBHF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IBHF stock price today?

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock is priced at 22.49 today. It trades within 22.47 - 22.50, yesterday's close was 22.47, and trading volume reached 197. The live price chart of IBHF shows these updates.

Does iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF is currently valued at 22.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.23% and USD. View the chart live to track IBHF movements.

How to buy IBHF stock?

You can buy iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF shares at the current price of 22.49. Orders are usually placed near 22.49 or 22.79, while 197 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow IBHF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IBHF stock?

Investing in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.42 - 23.42 and current price 22.49. Many compare 0.09% and -2.17% before placing orders at 22.49 or 22.79. Explore the IBHF price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the past year was 23.42. Within 22.42 - 23.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) over the year was 22.42. Comparing it with the current 22.49 and 22.42 - 23.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBHF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IBHF stock split?

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.47, and -3.23% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
22.47 22.50
Year Range
22.42 23.42
Previous Close
22.47
Open
22.47
Bid
22.49
Ask
22.79
Low
22.47
High
22.50
Volume
197
Daily Change
0.09%
Month Change
0.09%
6 Months Change
-2.17%
Year Change
-3.23%
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