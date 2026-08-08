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IBDU: iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF
IBDU exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.04 and at a high of 23.09.
Follow iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IBDU stock price today?
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock is priced at 23.05 today. It trades within 23.04 - 23.09, yesterday's close was 23.01, and trading volume reached 866. The live price chart of IBDU shows these updates.
Does iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF is currently valued at 23.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.12% and USD. View the chart live to track IBDU movements.
How to buy IBDU stock?
You can buy iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF shares at the current price of 23.05. Orders are usually placed near 23.05 or 23.35, while 866 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow IBDU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IBDU stock?
Investing in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.98 - 23.65 and current price 23.05. Many compare 0.22% and -1.71% before placing orders at 23.05 or 23.35. Explore the IBDU price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the past year was 23.65. Within 22.98 - 23.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) over the year was 22.98. Comparing it with the current 23.05 and 22.98 - 23.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBDU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IBDU stock split?
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.01, and -1.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.01
- Open
- 23.05
- Bid
- 23.05
- Ask
- 23.35
- Low
- 23.04
- High
- 23.09
- Volume
- 866
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.71%
- Year Change
- -1.12%