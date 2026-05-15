- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HYGH: iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF
HYGH exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.33 and at a high of 86.57.
Follow iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HYGH News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Rupture And Resilience
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- 3 BlackRock Dividend ETFs Offering 6%+ Yields, With One Paying Over 12% - TipRanks.com
- AI Credit Expansion: Assessing The Micro And Macro Risks
- The AI Buildout Is Causing Record Bond Issuances, Including In Canada
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HYGH stock price today?
iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 86.46 today. It trades within 86.33 - 86.57, yesterday's close was 86.36, and trading volume reached 140. The live price chart of HYGH shows these updates.
Does iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 86.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.13% and USD. View the chart live to track HYGH movements.
How to buy HYGH stock?
You can buy iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 86.46. Orders are usually placed near 86.46 or 86.76, while 140 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow HYGH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HYGH stock?
Investing in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 84.80 - 87.18 and current price 86.46. Many compare -0.15% and 0.91% before placing orders at 86.46 or 86.76. Explore the HYGH price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 87.18. Within 84.80 - 87.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 86.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) over the year was 84.80. Comparing it with the current 86.46 and 84.80 - 87.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HYGH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HYGH stock split?
iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 86.36, and 0.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 86.36
- Open
- 86.51
- Bid
- 86.46
- Ask
- 86.76
- Low
- 86.33
- High
- 86.57
- Volume
- 140
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- -0.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.91%
- Year Change
- 0.13%