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HYDB: iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF
HYDB exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.39 and at a high of 46.45.
Follow iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HYDB News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Rupture And Resilience
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- AI Credit Expansion: Assessing The Micro And Macro Risks
- The AI Buildout Is Causing Record Bond Issuances, Including In Canada
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HYDB stock price today?
iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF stock is priced at 46.42 today. It trades within 46.39 - 46.45, yesterday's close was 46.32, and trading volume reached 128. The live price chart of HYDB shows these updates.
Does iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF is currently valued at 46.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.65% and USD. View the chart live to track HYDB movements.
How to buy HYDB stock?
You can buy iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF shares at the current price of 46.42. Orders are usually placed near 46.42 or 46.72, while 128 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow HYDB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HYDB stock?
Investing in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.96 - 47.99 and current price 46.42. Many compare 0.50% and -1.44% before placing orders at 46.42 or 46.72. Explore the HYDB price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the past year was 47.99. Within 45.96 - 47.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (HYDB) over the year was 45.96. Comparing it with the current 46.42 and 45.96 - 47.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HYDB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HYDB stock split?
iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.32, and -1.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.32
- Open
- 46.45
- Bid
- 46.42
- Ask
- 46.72
- Low
- 46.39
- High
- 46.45
- Volume
- 128
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.44%
- Year Change
- -1.65%