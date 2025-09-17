QuotesSections
Currencies / HUBCZ
Back to US Stock Market

HUBCZ: Hub Cyber Security Ltd - Warrant

0.0070 USD 0.0030 (30.00%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HUBCZ exchange rate has changed by -30.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0070 and at a high of 0.0130.

Follow Hub Cyber Security Ltd - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0070 0.0130
Year Range
0.0008 0.1706
Previous Close
0.0100
Open
0.0109
Bid
0.0070
Ask
0.0100
Low
0.0070
High
0.0130
Volume
25
Daily Change
-30.00%
Month Change
-53.02%
6 Months Change
-56.52%
Year Change
233.33%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev