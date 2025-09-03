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HPI: John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial
HPI exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.06 and at a high of 16.17.
Follow John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HPI News
- HPI CEF: Fiscal Dominance Could Challenge Ability To Deliver Attractive Real Returns
- Ex-Dividend Dates Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of July 13, 2026 - TipRanks.com
- 10 Dividend Stocks to Check Out This Week - TipRanks.com
- CEF Weekly Review: CLO CEFs Get A Reprieve From Unending Gloom
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of April 13, 2026 - TipRanks.com
- HPI: This 9.7% Yielding Preferred Fund Is A Buy (NYSE:HPI)
- CEF Market Review: The Double-Whammy Of 'Juicy Yield' CEFs
- Phelan Kenneth J buys John Hancock Preferred Income Fund shares
- PFD: The Risks Here Could Be Greater Than Believed (NYSE:PFD)
- LDP Should Outperform Preferred Stock ETFs If The Fed Keeps Cutting
- HEQ: Discount Remains Wide For This Diversified Fund (NYSE:HEQ)
- HPI: High Leverage Limits Appeal (NYSE:HPI)
- PTA: Long Duration Could Weigh On Real Returns (NYSE:PTA)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HPI stock price today?
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial stock is priced at 16.17 today. It trades within 16.06 - 16.17, yesterday's close was 16.09, and trading volume reached 76. The live price chart of HPI shows these updates.
Does John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial is currently valued at 16.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.06% and USD. View the chart live to track HPI movements.
How to buy HPI stock?
You can buy John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial shares at the current price of 16.17. Orders are usually placed near 16.17 or 16.47, while 76 and 0.56% show market activity. Follow HPI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HPI stock?
Investing in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial involves considering the yearly range 15.26 - 17.60 and current price 16.17. Many compare 1.38% and 0.19% before placing orders at 16.17 or 16.47. Explore the HPI price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial in the past year was 17.60. Within 15.26 - 17.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial (HPI) over the year was 15.26. Comparing it with the current 16.17 and 15.26 - 17.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HPI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HPI stock split?
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Common Shares of Beneficial has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.09, and 1.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.09
- Open
- 16.08
- Bid
- 16.17
- Ask
- 16.47
- Low
- 16.06
- High
- 16.17
- Volume
- 76
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.19%
- Year Change
- 1.06%