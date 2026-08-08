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HOOX: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF
HOOX exchange rate has changed by 5.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.50 and at a high of 28.91.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HOOX stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF stock is priced at 27.67 today. It trades within 27.50 - 28.91, yesterday's close was 26.17, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of HOOX shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF is currently valued at 27.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 246.74% and USD. View the chart live to track HOOX movements.
How to buy HOOX stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF shares at the current price of 27.67. Orders are usually placed near 27.67 or 27.97, while 51 and 0.62% show market activity. Follow HOOX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HOOX stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.86 - 47.61 and current price 27.67. Many compare 16.90% and 262.65% before placing orders at 27.67 or 27.97. Explore the HOOX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF in the past year was 47.61. Within 6.86 - 47.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF (HOOX) over the year was 6.86. Comparing it with the current 27.67 and 6.86 - 47.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HOOX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HOOX stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HOOD ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.17, and 246.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.17
- Open
- 27.50
- Bid
- 27.67
- Ask
- 27.97
- Low
- 27.50
- High
- 28.91
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- 5.73%
- Month Change
- 16.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 262.65%
- Year Change
- 246.74%