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GSIE: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF
GSIE exchange rate has changed by 1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.09 and at a high of 48.30.
Follow Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GSIE News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- AVDE: Cheap International Value Still Has Room To Run (NYSEARCA:AVDE)
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- UIVM: An ETF That Offers Value, Momentum, And Low-Risk International Stocks (NASDAQ:UIVM)
- Middle East Conflict Clouds The Economic Outlook
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- AVDE: Diversified And Effective Active ETF At A Low Cost (NYSEARCA:AVDE)
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GSIE stock price today?
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock is priced at 48.26 today. It trades within 48.09 - 48.30, yesterday's close was 47.75, and trading volume reached 577. The live price chart of GSIE shows these updates.
Does Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF is currently valued at 48.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.65% and USD. View the chart live to track GSIE movements.
How to buy GSIE stock?
You can buy Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF shares at the current price of 48.26. Orders are usually placed near 48.26 or 48.56, while 577 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow GSIE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GSIE stock?
Investing in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.95 - 48.30 and current price 48.26. Many compare 2.53% and 5.90% before placing orders at 48.26 or 48.56. Explore the GSIE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the past year was 48.30. Within 39.95 - 48.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) over the year was 39.95. Comparing it with the current 48.26 and 39.95 - 48.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GSIE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GSIE stock split?
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.75, and 20.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.75
- Open
- 48.29
- Bid
- 48.26
- Ask
- 48.56
- Low
- 48.09
- High
- 48.30
- Volume
- 577
- Daily Change
- 1.07%
- Month Change
- 2.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.90%
- Year Change
- 20.65%