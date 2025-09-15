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FWD: AB Active ETFs Inc AB Disruptors ETF
FWD exchange rate has changed by 1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 130.63 and at a high of 132.77.
Follow AB Active ETFs Inc AB Disruptors ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is FWD stock price today?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB Disruptors ETF stock is priced at 132.32 today. It trades within 130.63 - 132.77, yesterday's close was 130.77, and trading volume reached 523. The live price chart of FWD shows these updates.
Does AB Active ETFs Inc AB Disruptors ETF stock pay dividends?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB Disruptors ETF is currently valued at 132.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 45.50% and USD. View the chart live to track FWD movements.
How to buy FWD stock?
You can buy AB Active ETFs Inc AB Disruptors ETF shares at the current price of 132.32. Orders are usually placed near 132.32 or 132.62, while 523 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow FWD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FWD stock?
Investing in AB Active ETFs Inc AB Disruptors ETF involves considering the yearly range 90.50 - 149.42 and current price 132.32. Many compare 6.22% and 14.96% before placing orders at 132.32 or 132.62. Explore the FWD price chart live with daily changes.
What are AB Active ETFs Inc AB Disruptors ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AB Active ETFs Inc AB Disruptors ETF in the past year was 149.42. Within 90.50 - 149.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 130.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track AB Active ETFs Inc AB Disruptors ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AB Active ETFs Inc AB Disruptors ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AB Active ETFs Inc AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) over the year was 90.50. Comparing it with the current 132.32 and 90.50 - 149.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FWD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FWD stock split?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB Disruptors ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 130.77, and 45.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 130.77
- Open
- 132.48
- Bid
- 132.32
- Ask
- 132.62
- Low
- 130.63
- High
- 132.77
- Volume
- 523
- Daily Change
- 1.19%
- Month Change
- 6.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.96%
- Year Change
- 45.50%