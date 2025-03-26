Currencies / FNCL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FNCL: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF
76.21 USD 0.20 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FNCL exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.77 and at a high of 76.33.
Follow Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FNCL News
- Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)?
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Pinpointing Targets In The Financial Sector
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- FNCL ETF: Quality Diversified U.S. Financials Exposure (NYSEARCA:FNCL)
- Financials Start Q2 ’25 Earnings With Bang; Expect Another Solid S&P 500 Earnings Quarter
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Weekly Commentary: Back For A Second Attempt
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- Mid-Year Perspectives 2025: Cutting Through The Noise
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Where To Look For Opportunities As America Remakes Its Economy
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- Franklin Core Plus Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Templeton Sustainable Emerging Markets Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Fidelity High Income Fund Q4 2024 Review
- Fidelity Floating Rate High Income Fund Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FFRHX)
- Fidelity Capital & Income Fund Q4 2024 Review
Daily Range
75.77 76.33
Year Range
58.70 77.08
- Previous Close
- 76.41
- Open
- 76.32
- Bid
- 76.21
- Ask
- 76.51
- Low
- 75.77
- High
- 76.33
- Volume
- 159
- Daily Change
- -0.26%
- Month Change
- 0.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.37%
- Year Change
- 20.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev