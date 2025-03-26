QuotesSections
Currencies / FNCL
Back to US Stock Market

FNCL: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

76.21 USD 0.20 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FNCL exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.77 and at a high of 76.33.

Follow Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FNCL News

Daily Range
75.77 76.33
Year Range
58.70 77.08
Previous Close
76.41
Open
76.32
Bid
76.21
Ask
76.51
Low
75.77
High
76.33
Volume
159
Daily Change
-0.26%
Month Change
0.79%
6 Months Change
10.37%
Year Change
20.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev