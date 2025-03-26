货币 / FNCL
FNCL: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF
76.91 USD 0.70 (0.92%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FNCL汇率已更改0.92%。当日，交易品种以低点76.25和高点77.27进行交易。
关注Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FNCL新闻
日范围
76.25 77.27
年范围
58.70 77.27
- 前一天收盘价
- 76.21
- 开盘价
- 76.25
- 卖价
- 76.91
- 买价
- 77.21
- 最低价
- 76.25
- 最高价
- 77.27
- 交易量
- 106
- 日变化
- 0.92%
- 月变化
- 1.72%
- 6个月变化
- 11.38%
- 年变化
- 21.10%
