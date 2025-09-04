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FLRT: Pacer Funds Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF
FLRT exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.72 and at a high of 46.81.
Follow Pacer Funds Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLRT News
- Consumer Delinquencies Pose Limited Risks To Financial Stability
- Banking Risk: Key Themes For 2026
- TFLR: Sub-Investment Grade Loan ETF Beats A Junk Bond Benchmark
- How Banks And Private Markets Are Redefining Credit
- Cracks Emerge Beneath Market Resilience, Challenging Areas Of The U.S. Economy
- Credit Markets: A Storm Is Brewing
- Consumer Credit Cracks? Auto Loan Woes Signal A Bifurcated Economy
- From Cash To Curve: Rethinking Allocations As Rate Cuts Loom
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLRT stock price today?
Pacer Funds Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF stock is priced at 46.75 today. It trades within 46.72 - 46.81, yesterday's close was 46.73, and trading volume reached 248. The live price chart of FLRT shows these updates.
Does Pacer Funds Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Pacer Funds Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF is currently valued at 46.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.64% and USD. View the chart live to track FLRT movements.
How to buy FLRT stock?
You can buy Pacer Funds Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF shares at the current price of 46.75. Orders are usually placed near 46.75 or 47.05, while 248 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow FLRT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLRT stock?
Investing in Pacer Funds Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.00 - 47.06 and current price 46.75. Many compare 0.28% and 1.32% before placing orders at 46.75 or 47.05. Explore the FLRT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pacer Funds Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pacer Funds Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF in the past year was 47.06. Within 46.00 - 47.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Funds Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pacer Funds Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pacer Funds Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (FLRT) over the year was 46.00. Comparing it with the current 46.75 and 46.00 - 47.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLRT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLRT stock split?
Pacer Funds Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.73, and -0.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.73
- Open
- 46.76
- Bid
- 46.75
- Ask
- 47.05
- Low
- 46.72
- High
- 46.81
- Volume
- 248
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.32%
- Year Change
- -0.64%