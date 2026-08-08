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FEMS: First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
FEMS exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.83 and at a high of 45.44.
Follow First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FEMS stock price today?
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock is priced at 45.30 today. It trades within 44.83 - 45.44, yesterday's close was 45.27, and trading volume reached 87. The live price chart of FEMS shows these updates.
Does First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 45.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.52% and USD. View the chart live to track FEMS movements.
How to buy FEMS stock?
You can buy First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares at the current price of 45.30. Orders are usually placed near 45.30 or 45.60, while 87 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow FEMS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FEMS stock?
Investing in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 40.94 - 49.49 and current price 45.30. Many compare 4.21% and -4.07% before placing orders at 45.30 or 45.60. Explore the FEMS price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the past year was 49.49. Within 40.94 - 49.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) over the year was 40.94. Comparing it with the current 45.30 and 40.94 - 49.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FEMS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FEMS stock split?
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.27, and 5.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.27
- Open
- 45.44
- Bid
- 45.30
- Ask
- 45.60
- Low
- 44.83
- High
- 45.44
- Volume
- 87
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 4.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.07%
- Year Change
- 5.52%